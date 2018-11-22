Working on Thanksgiving

MASON CITY, Iowa - While most people had the day off from their jobs, others do not, and for good reason.

Firefighters and paramedics at the Mason City Fire Station are doing their best to celebrate today, but as soon as a call for help comes in, they're quick to jump into action.

While the front office staff get the day off, those at the Fire Department say they still need to have at least a 10-person crew ready to respond at a moment's notice. For paramedics like Jordan Rush, working holidays is just part of the job he signed up for.

"This job isn't something that...it's something that people usually have a passion for. So working on a holiday isn't that huge of a deal when it's something that you really like to do."

His family understands the demands of his job.

"I'm lucky enough that my family's pretty flexible, so we can do our get together on a different day."

For those on staff, they're celebrating a midday dinner.

"A lot of people are having their family come up and join us. I think we're going to have about 20 people here."

Across town at Starbucks, Joci Whitehurst is taking orders from customers.

"I actually like to work a lot of holidays here because we get that little extra pay in there. I didn't have a whole lot going on today before dinner time so I came in for a little bit, make some extra money."

Flexibility is the name of the game, as families look to make memories.

"I'm actually gonna go eat some dinner with my family tonight, and actually tonight, I'm going to be doing some Black Friday shopping with my dad," Whitehurst said.

"We just have loose plans really, we don't have anything set in stone. They're still adjusting to this schedule so they kinda kept an open schedule for the next couple days," Rush said.