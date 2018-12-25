Working on Christmas

MASON CITY, Iowa - While many may have Christmas Day off, others are giving their time to work and core for others.

Though the majority of the staff at Quick Care Urgent Care Clinic have the day off, Drs. Hameed and Husna Khan are on duty, responding to the call if someone gets injured.

On Tuesday, 10 patients came in to be treated, the same amount at this time last year, their first Christmas in business.

"We'll get some injuries and people accidentally will be cutting tomatoes and slice a finger here and there, or some kids are having some ear infections, or a sore throat."

Their family understands the sacrifice made by the good doctors.

"It's kinda helpful for people, especially for those traveling, to knowing that, 'hey there's an outlet out there besides the emergency room' that they can go and get some treatment and help."

While Hameed and Husna missed out on spending Christmas morning with their family, they say it's nice knownig that they can help injured people get back to their family celebrations quickly.

"Their primary cares are their regular doctors, their offices today are closed, so we are a good alternative for them to come in and feel better faster so they can get back to enjoy the holidays and enjoy the time with the family, and not have to spend hours and hours at the ER."

At Mason City's IOOF Home, Monica Allie is setting up games for residents. Her family, too, understands the importance of Monica's work.

"We do every other holiday, every department. There's enough staff, there's enough people, we are here to take care of them, they have fun."

Allie is able to find joy in working the holiday.

"They need us. You work around. We do our family things and then we come here. And they're like family."