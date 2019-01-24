Working in the cold

MASON CITY, Iowa - The bitter cold that's starting to set in is not only unpleasant, but also very dangerous, especially for those that are forced to spend extended periods of time outside.

There are some jobs that have to be done regardless of the conditions, including delivering mail.

Deb Mueller has been delivering mail for 31 years, and is no stranger to the cold while working. Before doing their routes, Mueller and other carriers layer up to protect from the chill.

"Most of us start out with the long johns and heavy wool pants. A lot of people even put on another layer underneath the wind pants. Boots, we have toe warmers. Those work great, my feet are generally warm. Again, it's a lot of layers. Hands, I prefer these [gloves] with the handwarmers in them, only one finger sticks out."

During the winter, walking through uncleared snow and ice can slow down delivery, and clearing it off can help them do their jobs safely.

"A lot of people don't use their front doors, and it seems like we're the only ones that go up and down those steps every day. It's a real hazard. If people can keep those clean, that would be super."