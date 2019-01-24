Clear
SEVERE WX: Wind Chill Advisory View Alerts
STREAMING NOW: Watch Now
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Working in the cold

There are some outside jobs that need to be done regardless of the conditions

Posted: Jan. 24, 2019 8:53 PM
Posted By: Alex Jirgens

MASON CITY, Iowa - The bitter cold that's starting to set in is not only unpleasant, but also very dangerous, especially for those that are forced to spend extended periods of time outside.

There are some jobs that have to be done regardless of the conditions, including delivering mail.

Deb Mueller has been delivering mail for 31 years, and is no stranger to the cold while working. Before doing their routes, Mueller and other carriers layer up to protect from the chill.

"Most of us start out with the long johns and heavy wool pants. A lot of people even put on another layer underneath the wind pants. Boots, we have toe warmers. Those work great, my feet are generally warm. Again, it's a lot of layers. Hands, I prefer these [gloves] with the handwarmers in them, only one finger sticks out."

During the winter, walking through uncleared snow and ice can slow down delivery, and clearing it off can help them do their jobs safely.

"A lot of people don't use their front doors, and it seems like we're the only ones that go up and down those steps every day. It's a real hazard. If people can keep those clean, that would be super." 

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
-7° wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -11°
Feels Like: -30°
Albert Lea
Clear
-8° wxIcon
Hi: 2° Lo: -13°
Feels Like: -26°
Austin
Clear
-6° wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -12°
Feels Like: -28°
Charles City
Clear
-6° wxIcon
Hi: 4° Lo: -13°
Feels Like: -28°
Rochester
Clear
-9° wxIcon
Hi: 3° Lo: -14°
Feels Like: -32°
We're tracking more blowing snow tonight alongside dangerously cold temperatures.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Business of the Year

Image

Tracking Dangerous Cold and A Potential Snow Storm This Weekend

Image

Free Rides for Federal Workers

Image

Driving in the whipping January winds

Image

Intersection change looks to improve pedestrian safety

Image

Staying safe in the bitter cold

Image

Early Childhood Education Expansion

Image

WX toss to patio

Image

Handling Frigid Temps

Image

Tracking Dangerously Cold Wind Chills

Community Events