Working in the blistering heat

MASON CITY, Iowa - Scorching, blistering, searing, sweltering, sizzling, burning, fiery. Those are all words to describe the hot temperatures this week.

And while many enjoy the comfort of working indoors with the air conditioner cranked to its highest level, for some professions that do primarily outdoor work, having an A/C close by may not be an option.

But with the extreme heat this week (with heat index levels reaching past the triple digits), we're looking into how employers are protecting their employees.

At the site of the future Kwik Star on South Federal Avenue, the crew at Niss Excavation has been hard at work the last two weeks. Noah Sanders is part of that crew, preparing the site for the future store.

"The fuel tanks, the car wash, the building placement and footing, stuff like that."

However, the hot weather is no match for these guys. And each week, they start off with a safety meeting.

"We always stay on the page, making sure we're working safe and staying safe."

They have plenty of measures available at all their work sites.

"We stay hydrated. We have air conditioned trailers and machines that we can use to take a quick break. But it's mostly about staying hydrated, and keeping the fluids in you. The humidity will take the fluids outside of your body."

"It's the foreman's responsibility. It's also a personal responsibility. It's our job to keep ourselves in check."

Across town, State Farm Insurance agent Kristy Marquis' office is right next to Commercial Alley, where concrete is being poured to fill holes in the alley from the steam tunnel project. She knows how hard the guys in neon yellow (and orange) are working, and had an idea.

"We were here in the nice cool air conditioning, and they were out there sweating and working really hard, and we thought, 'you know what, we got some bottled water in the fridge, we'll just take it out there to them and share.'"

And it's something that she's looking to expand on when they're back to work next week.

"We were thinking we'd up our game and get Gatorade next time."

OSHA (the Occupational Safety and Health Administration) does not have a specific standard that covers working in hot environments; however, they do have measures for employers on developing a hot weather plan. Besides having plenty of water on hand, they also want to encourage workers to wear sunscreen, get acclimated to the heat, schedule frequent breaks, and looking for signs of illnesses like heat stroke.

In addition, if the temperature gets above 115 degrees, OSHA recommends employers move essential tasks to the coolest part of the day, or create different shifts such as evening and night shifts.