Working from home due to the bitter chill

CLEAR LAKE, Iowa - The weather we're experiencing right now is very dangerous.

Schools are cancelling classes, and dozens of businesses are also closing their doors because of the cold, including the Clear Lake Chamber of Commerce.

But they're keeping up on their workload by working remotely.

The Chamber recently updated their personnel policy to close their office if Clear Lake Community Schools are off for a snow day, which includes Tuesday and Wednesday.

Tim Coffey is the President and CEO of the Chamber. Not only is this helping keep the employees safe, but it's also convenient for them.

"It's easy to be a virtual worker nowadays, with the laptop and the internet and your cell phone. There's probably a good number of people doing the same thing as I am. And certainly I'd think parents with kids out of school. We have two staff members that have children in school."

Chamber staff members can be accessed by their cell phone numbers and e-mail addresses, which can be found on the Chamber's Facebook page.