Working 4 homicide cases in less than a year, Austin police chief offers message to the community

AUSTIN, Minn. - With a string of violent crimes - four homicide investigations in 12 months - Austin Police Cheif David McKichan said it's not just the mid-sized Mower County town that is seeing a rise in violence.

"Larger forces, unfortunately, are driving a trend in which we, the state, and nation as a whole seem to see more of these high-level crimes of violence. Austin is not an outlier in this regard. It does not change the fact that these cases have been occurring here, trouble our community, and forever impact those who knew our victims. When they do arise we want to gather the facts that would hold anyone accountable who might have committed these acts. We remain dedicated to the response and investigative roles we play when these tragedies occur," McKichan said Friday in a lengthy social media post.

Austin police announced Thursday that three people have been detained in connection to the death of 75-year-old William Hall, who was found dead earlier this month.

APD believes the people of interest arrived at Hall's residence with the intent to steal, resulting in Hall being pushed to the ground and hit in the head.

Hall was found dead by a meal delivery service on October 13 inside his home.

Francisco Javier Lagunes Silva, 18 of Austin, and two juveniles have now been taken into custody in this matter. Police say charges could include second-degree murder, aggravated robbery, and first-degree assault.

Austin homicide cases in the past 12 months:

December 15, 2020: Jaime Vaca, 27, was charged with the murder of a boy who died protecting his mother.

June 5, 2021: Miguel Nunes Jr., has been charged with the death of 45-year-old David Harris.

July 31, 2021: Me'Darian McGruder has been charged with murder in the death of 20-year-old Tyesha Gills.

Oct. 13, 2021: William Hall, 75, was found dead inside his home. About two weeks later, three people were detained in connection to the death.

"Our role now is to seek to find the facts of what occurred in those last moments of our victim’s life. It is difficult work, with each case offering a myriad of different challenges. I am proud of the job all of our staff has done on these investigations. We do try and share what information we can in these matters. As all of these are still under active investigation when the initial releases are done, we can’t divulge many of the details at that time," McKichan said.

