Workforce Development Inc. can help you navigate through the unemployment process

ROCHESTER, Minn. - Workforce Development Inc. is a non-profit that provides employment training services. It's helping an influx of people looking for new employment right now.

Businesses deemed non-essential during this time are closed down and that's creating near depression-era levels of unemployment. But the executive director said her ultimate goal is giving people hope during these times of uncertainty. Jinny Rietmann said it's challenging not meeting face to face with customers, but they remain open. She said they're making sure people know what resources are available if they've recently been laid off or furloughed. "We're not gonna be the end all, be all solution for people for new employment if they're gonna be returning to their old employment," explained Rietmann. "But right now, just helping them navigate this kind of strange middle space and help them figure out what the next step is."

Rietmann said this isn't your typical recession. People are still hopeful they'll be able to return to their jobs once places are able to re open. A large number of people are seeking temporary jobs right now. Rietmann explained the unemployment packages people are receiving have been very helpful. But if you're worried you won't have a job to return to, she said don't give up hope just yet. "Your employment might look different than it did last month, but there are definitely opportunities out there," explained Rietmann. "Maybe some of them are opportunities that you might be interested in for a long term kind of thing. There are definitely jobs out there and there's different opportunities available for people." Rietmann said essential businesses are hiring, such as manufacturers or grocery stores. She explained some of them are actually hiring more now than ever before.

On Thursday starting at 10 a.m., Workforce Development Inc. is hosting a Facebook live event to provide you some resources and help if you need it to navigate through the process.