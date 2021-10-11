Workers say no to latest John Deere contract

KIMT News 3.- A six-year labor contract between John Deere and the United Auto Workers that had been tentatively agreed upon was resoundingly defeated by union members this weekend.

The offer would have given at least five percent raises to the workers. According to United Auto Workers Vice President Chuck Browning, the tentative agreement was rejected last night by 90 percent of union members.

Negotiators will return to the bargaining table today, to try and work out a new deal. The union is setting a strike deadline of 11:59 pm on Wednesday.