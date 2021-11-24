Clear

Workers pressure employers to increase wages as holiday shopping season starts

"I'm not sure workers do truly have more leverage, but there is for sure a sense in the worker that they have more leverage."

Posted: Nov 24, 2021 10:28 PM
Updated: Nov 24, 2021 10:39 PM
Posted By: Anthony Monzon

ROCHESTER, Minn. - A worker was there to pick up the phone at Ragstock inside the Apache Mall Wednesday after employees said they were walking out.

Earlier this week, a sign taped to the clothing store's door read, "due to the fact that employees here at Ragstock are not appreciated and are over worked and underpaid this store will be closed until they can hire staff that is willing to work for them."

A similar message was seen at one of its neighbors, The Hot Topic, a few weeks ago, claiming nearly all staff had walked out because they weren't earning a living wage. Companies across the nation have increasingly experienced standoffs like these in recent months, and experts say multiple factors are leading employees to leave their jobs.

"Workers in the last few weeks to last couple of months have been a little bit more emboldened," says KIMT News 3 Political Analyst Rayce Hardy, an economics instructor at Riverland Community College.

Hardy believes a highly-visible strike at John Deere that secured concessions for workers, and a 1.2% drop in average hourly earnings when adjusted for inflation are two factors influencing employees to walk out.

"You put those two things together, a feeling that 'hey, maybe this is a time that I do I have a chance to push for higher wages,' with the math fact that 'after I adjust for inflation, I have less purchasing power as a worker,' this is a time that you're going to see that," Hardy said.

Frequent corporate stock buy-backs and lack of adjustment to minimum wage rates are also contributing to the tension, Hardy says, as well as pandemic concerns about safety.

"You've got a psychological situation where people are being attacked by customers, workers are, verbally and even physically, and then you've got the health side."

Asked whether the convergence of these factors has led workers to feel they have more leverage to negotiate higher wages, Hardy says "no doubt."

"I think in general workers feel they have more leverage." He continued, "now, I'm not sure workers do truly have more leverage, but there is for sure a sense in the worker that they have more leverage."

Hardy believes workers do have additional negotiating power in some respects right now, varying by industry and geography. However, based on history, he sees the extra leverage being short-lived.

"Our savings rate went way up during the pandemic, for two reasons. The first one was so many things were shut down, so people were doing far more things at home. The second reason was fiscal policy of the federal government, pumping money into people's bank accounts through stimulus checks. Well, as we see now, savings is going back down to where it usually is, it's approaching that gradually. And if I feel right now that I've built up some savings, that can take a couple months off to find another job, well, when that savings runs out, I'm going to have to go back, I'm going to have to go find a job."

Hardy adds more than half of all states have increased their minimum wage, and if they can do it, so can the federal government.

Tracking a rather chilly Thanksgiving
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

