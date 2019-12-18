Work underway to bring Lois Riess back for Minnesota murder trial

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – The Dodge County Sheriff says work to bring murderer Lois Riess back to Minnesota is underway.

Riess pleaded Tuesday to killing a woman in Florida. A sentencing hearing has not been set but Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose says the process to extradite Riess back to Minnesota to face trial for the murder of her husband. David Riess was found shot to death in Blooming Prairie in March 2018.

Sheriff Rose says the extradition process could take a couple of months.

Riess is facing a life sentence in Florida for willing Pamela Hutchinson, who authorities say was targeted because she resembled Riess and Riess wanted to assume Hutchinson’s identity.