Clear
BREAKING NEWS President Trump impeached by US House (with live video) Full Story

Work underway to bring Lois Riess back for Minnesota murder trial

She already pleaded guilty to a Florida killing.

Posted: Dec 18, 2019 8:45 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MANTORVILLE, Minn. – The Dodge County Sheriff says work to bring murderer Lois Riess back to Minnesota is underway.

Riess pleaded Tuesday to killing a woman in Florida. A sentencing hearing has not been set but Dodge County Sheriff Scott Rose says the process to extradite Riess back to Minnesota to face trial for the murder of her husband. David Riess was found shot to death in Blooming Prairie in March 2018.

Sheriff Rose says the extradition process could take a couple of months.

Riess is facing a life sentence in Florida for willing Pamela Hutchinson, who authorities say was targeted because she resembled Riess and Riess wanted to assume Hutchinson’s identity.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
17° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 3°
Albert Lea
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 16° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 4°
Austin
Clear
19° wxIcon
Hi: 18° Lo: 18°
Feels Like: 5°
Charles City
Clear
18° wxIcon
Hi: 20° Lo: 17°
Feels Like: 3°
Rochester
Clear
15° wxIcon
Hi: 13° Lo: 14°
Feels Like: -2°
Warmer air is in store through Christmas
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Chester Woods

Image

Smith on impeachment

Image

StormTeam 3 Tour at Leroy-Ostrander at 6

Image

StormTeam 3 Tour: Leroy-Ostrander

Image

Pine Island Brewery coming

Image

SLAM Hubs at High School

Image

US House Debates Impeachment

Image

Surprising Students

Image

Lunch Debt

Image

Surprising Students

Community Events