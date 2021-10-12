Work underway on reconstructing Floyd intersection on Avenue of the Saints

FLOYD, Iowa - It's one of the busiest intersections in North Iowa, and it's seen its fair share of accidents, some of them fatal.

Now, the reconstruction of the intersection of the Avenue of the Saints and US-218/Quarry Avenue is underway. Through the next few years, the intersection will be turned into a grade-separated interchange, with north and southbound lanes being carried on two bridges, and on-off ramps to northbound US-218 and southbound Quarry, as well as frontage roads between Floyd and Charles City. This would also mean the permanent closure of intersections for three additional access roads that lead into Floyd.

Ron Dugan opened Dugan's Restaurant & Lounge 21 years ago, with access just off of the Avenue. He believes the problem at the current intersection is real.

"I agree we do have a dangerous intersection. I think people need to learn to lay their cell phones down. That's been a major problem."

However, he says the closure of the access road to his restaurant could potentially shutter his business permanently.

"We continually need to get new customers. A new customer will not go through town and hunt for us, in my opinion."

The project, with most of the work largely being done during the summer months, is expected to wrap up in 2024.