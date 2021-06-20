Work starts Monday on Highway 63 and Highway 30 in Stewartville

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. – Construction and maintenance work will start Monday on two highways in Stewartville.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation says Highway 63 will be reduced to one lane in each direction between 4th Street SE and 5th Street NE. Work will also begin at the intersection of Highway 30 and Highway 63, leading to the following changes:

- Highway 63 motorists between 4th Street SE and 5th Street NE should be prepared for delays. Flaggers will direct motorists through single lane traffic.

- Motorists traveling on westbound Highway 30 (1st Street E) should follow signs for detour. The south crosswalk will remain open for pedestrians.

- Hwy 30 motorists wanting to travel south on Highway 63 will travel south on 4th Avenue SE, west on 6th Street SE (Olmsted County Road 106) to Highway 63

- Hwy 30 motorists wanting to travel north on Highway 63 or west on Highway 30 will detour north on 2nd Avenue NE and west on 4th Street NE to Highway 63