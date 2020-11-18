Workshop catches fire in SE Rochester

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Flames caused about $50,000 in damage to a detached garage in rural Rochester Wednesday.

It happed just after 4:30 pm in the 1900 block of 50th Avenue SE. A homeowner reported smoke and flames coming from the rear of his garage. With no fire hydrants in the area, both of the Rochester Fire Department’s tanker trucks were sent to the scene.

Firefighters arrived and extinguished the flames, which seem to have started in a shop area of the detached garage. Crews remained on scene for about two hours to make sure no hot spots flared up.

No injuries were reported and the home on the property sustained no damage.

The Rochester Fire Department dispatched Engine 5, Engine 1, Engine 16, Engine 3, Tanker 1, Tanker 4, Battalion Chief 1, Deputy Chief 2, and Assistant Fire Marshal 3 to deal with this fire and was assisted by the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, Mayo Clinic Ambulance Service, and People’s Energy.

All photos courtesy of the Rochester Fire Department