Work pauses on I-90/Highway 63 project north of Stewartville

STEWARTVILLE, Minn. – As winter brings an end to road construction season, the Highway 63 northbound bridge over Interstate 90 and all on- and off-ramps reopened Tuesday.

Crews wrapped up the first year of a two-year project north of Stewartville and reopened lanes to northbound traffic. They also removed the temporary traffic signal at Schumann Drive at the north end of Stewartville.

The Minnesota Department of Transportation also says:

• I-90 westbound exit ramp to northbound Hwy 63. Motorists will be using the new acceleration lane into northbound Hwy 63.

o Motorists who want to use southbound Hwy 63 after exiting westbound I-90 will need to detour north on Hwy 63 to Olmsted County Road 16 interchange, cross over and return to Hwy 63 southbound.

• I-90 eastbound exit ramp to northbound Hwy 63. Motorists will use the newly constructed bridge and merge into traffic using the new acceleration lane on the bridge to merge into traffic

Motorists should also be aware of changes that remain in effect at Olmsted County Road 8 and Hwy 30:

• Stop sign changes at Hwy 30 and Olmsted 8. Motorists on Hwy 30 need to stop at a stop sign before turning north or south onto Olmsted 8. Motorists on Olmsted 8 do not have a stop sign.

• Hwy 63 motorists who want to access Hwy 30 west of Hwy 63 will exit at Olmsted County Road 16, (the interchange that serves Rochester International Airport), travel west to Olmsted 8 south to Hwy 30 west.

Work on the $15 million project is expected to resume in spring 2021 and be finished by August 2021.