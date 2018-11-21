Work finished for the year on two Rochester road projects

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Work has concluded until spring 2019 on two major road projects.

Rochester Public Works says 4th Street SW is now open with one lane in each direction and temporary markings in place to aid traffic flow. There will be no on-street parking on 4th Street SW over the winter.

“We have reached a major milestone with the 4th Street project,” says Chris Petree, Rochester Public Works Director. “The improvements made to underground utilities are key to ensuring the service needed both now and into the future is there. This street project demonstrates critical components of future roadways, which are vital to the success of our community.”

Work on 18th Avenue NW Reconstruction Project has been completed for the year and is open to travel in each direction again.

Among the improvements made to 4th Street SW in 2018:

- Major upgrades to underground infrastructure have been completed, including:

- Replacement of water mains that were over 100 years old.

- Upgrading the sanitary sewer system to support the forecasted development and growth in and around this area of downtown.

- Replacement of the existing storm sewer system, including the incorporation of rain gardens and native plantings to help control the rate of runoff and help with water quality treatment.

- All of the pavement for travel lanes has been poured and traffic can use the corridor this winter. The expected life of this roadway is 50+ years.

Among the improvements made to 18th Street NW in 2018:

- Complete removal and replacement of the entire street from 37th Street NW to 55th Street NW, with the exception of the section between 41st Street NW and 43rd Street NW

- Enhanced pedestrian and bicycle traffic facilities, including 10-foot wide off-street multi-use paths and 6-foot wide on-street bike lanes

- Improved safety and flow of traffic through the corridor by adding a mini-roundabout at the 48th Street NW intersection and turn lanes at other high volume intersections

- Major upgrades to underground infrastructure have been completed, including:

o Maintenance and repairs of aging sanitary sewer and water main utilities.

o Installation of stormwater management infrastructure to better treat runoff and protect area waterways.

- Replacement of the existing signals to include flashing yellow turn signals and pedestrian crossings with Accessible Pedestrian Signals (APS) that are compliant with American Disability Act (ADA) Standards.

- Addition of landscaping, including boulevard trees, boulevard rain gardens, and raised medians with grass

and plantings.