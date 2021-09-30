Work continues on Prairie Land Trail expansion

MASON CITY, Iowa - A recreational trail that winds its way through corn and soybean fields in Cerro Gordo County is being extended.

The Prairie Land Trail, which runs from the southern edge of Mason City to Swaledale, will be extended an extra 3 miles to Thornton. Cerro Gordo County Conservation will be laying down crushed limestone rock on the former rail bed, and is expected to be completed next Fall. The costs for the extension are being covered through federal TAP grants, which were awarded through NIACOG (the North Iowa Area Council of Governments).

As for the remaining 7 miles to the planned terminus in Meservey, conservation executive director Mike Webb says they're awaiting further financial assistance for that segment.

The right-of-way for the trail was acquired in 2006, and has been extended in segments.