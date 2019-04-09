Work begins to connect Albert Lea neighborhood to city water and sewer lines

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Ground is broken on a project that will connect the Stables Area to the City of Albert Lea's water and sewer lines.

Residents say there's been rumors of this happening for decades, but it's now close to becoming a reality. According to the City, Albert Lea was working to find solutions for failing septics in the '90s, the community voted against a project in the early 2000s, and homeowners petitioned for annexation in 2007, but the City did not accept "because it had not been feasible to provide sewer and water to the area."

On April 2nd, underground work began. The sewer was installed along Eagle View Circle and the contractor will continue to work towards the Stables Area.

"I think it's going to be a good thing for us just with the maintenance costs and things that have gone into our well lately and the water quality I think is going to get a lot better with being able to have the city water and sewer out here," says Stables Area resident Brett Wuerflein.

The City anticipates most of the work to be completed by November.