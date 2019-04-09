Clear
SEVERE WX : Flood Watch View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Work begins to connect Albert Lea neighborhood to city water and sewer lines

The City anticipates most of the work to be completed by November.

Posted: Apr. 9, 2019 6:21 PM
Posted By: Annalise Johnson

ALBERT LEA, Minn. - Ground is broken on a project that will connect the Stables Area to the City of Albert Lea's water and sewer lines.

Residents say there's been rumors of this happening for decades, but it's now close to becoming a reality. According to the City, Albert Lea was working to find solutions for failing septics in the '90s, the community voted against a project in the early 2000s, and homeowners petitioned for annexation in 2007, but the City did not accept "because it had not been feasible to provide sewer and water to the area."

On April 2nd, underground work began. The sewer was installed along Eagle View Circle and the contractor will continue to work towards the Stables Area.

"I think it's going to be a good thing for us just with the maintenance costs and things that have gone into our well lately and the water quality I think is going to get a lot better with being able to have the city water and sewer out here," says Stables Area resident Brett Wuerflein.

The City anticipates most of the work to be completed by November.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Overcast
50° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 50°
Albert Lea
Scattered Clouds
54° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 54°
Austin
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 62° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 57°
Charles City
Broken Clouds
55° wxIcon
Hi: 61° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 55°
Rochester
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 28°
Feels Like: 52°
A nasty winter storm is still on track to impact the area starting Wednesday.
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Flood Concerns Impacting Businesses

Image

Ready for Spring

Image

Golden Apple Award

Image

Continuing to Track Our Latest Winter Storm

Image

Home-Grown Food

Image

New Lung Procedure for Patients

Image

City Monitored for Tuberculosis

Image

Students Striving for Excellence

Image

NIACC's Roberson named NJCAA All-American

Image

Work begins to connect neighborhood to city water and sewer services

Community Events