Work Zone Awareness Week encourages safe driving

During the past three years in Minnesota. there were 31 fatalities and 123 serious injuries in work zones.

Posted: Apr. 8, 2019 10:08 PM
Posted By: Calyn Thompson

ROCHESTER, Minn. - National Work Zone Awareness week kicks off Monday to encourage safe driving.

This year's theme is "Drive like you work here." That's an important reminder to always use extra caution when driving in a work zone.

"There are people out there with families, trying to just make a living, do good work, improve things, keep us all safe," Mike Dougherty, communication director with Minnesota Department of Transportation District 6, said. "So if everybody does what they're supposed to everybody goes home safe and sound and we can enjoy this weather."

In the past, people always haven't been as careful. During the past three years in Minnesota. there were 31 fatalities and 123 serious injuries in work zones.

There will be more than 200 active work zones across the state of Minnesota this construction season.

"Speeding in a work zone could end up being almost $500 and for what, just to saving a couple minutes? So really you know just slow down," Dougherty said. "It's going to keep people safe and it's good for your pocket book too."

