Woodson Kindergarten Center teaches students that all are welcomed and loved

AUSTIN, Minn. - Earlier today, Woodson Kindergarten Center held a Multicultural Storytelling event as part of Austin's Welcome Week festivities to highlight the diverse community of the Iowa city...and to spread the message that all are welcomed and loved.

The kindergarten center paired with Austin Public Library to host six volunteers at the school to read to the students in their outdoor classrooms.

Principal of Woodson Jill Rollie said the hope from this event was to let the students know they should welcome all and work together as a community to accomplish great things.

"There were many messages of welcoming all individuals of different backgrounds and experiences - sharing our differences and celebrating those," said Rollie. "We're definitely grateful to invite readers to come and visit us. And we were able to hold it outside - luckily the sunshine came out! Keep our environment safe for all of our kiddos. Definitely love to have them experience these opportunities and hear such wonderful messages."

Rollie said Austin Public Library will continue the read-aloud events all through the week.