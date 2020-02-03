Woods trial: State points to Rochester murder as 'senseless, intentional'

ROCHESTER, Minn. - The 2018 murder of a Rochester man at a trailer park was not premeditated, said Malcolm Woods, who is on trial in the shooting death of Brandon Arndt.

During opening statements Monday, Woods said he went to confront Arndt about his grandmother but did not plan on killing him.

“Evidence will show I did not commit premeditated murder or intentional murder,” said Woods, who is defending himself.

The state painted a different picture.

It said the shooting was “senseless, intentional, premeditated execution.”

Woods is one of three people charged in the 2018 shooting death.

Authorities said Kielah Parsons, Woods, and Darien Kristopher Klindworth-Woods are facing 2nd-degree murder charges for the fatal shooting.

Arndt was killed in the early-morning hours of Sept. 10, 2018, in a trailer at 1915 Marion Rd. SE.

Police said prior to Arndt’s murder, 5-6 people allegedly showed up at his trailer and confronted him about giving an elderly woman illegal drugs.

Arndt was killed the next morning. Surveillance video footage near the crime scene showed one male with plastic bags on his feet and hands running from the scene.