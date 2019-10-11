Clear
Women's basketball season suspended at RCTC

Posted: Oct 11, 2019 4:11 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – The season is over before it began for women’s basketball at Rochester Community and Technical College.

RCTC announced Friday it will suspend the women’s basketball program for the 2019-2020 season, citing injuries among other “multiple issues.” A new coaching staff was just hired in late July and RCTC says it is confident women’s basketball will be back for the 2020-2021 season “and beyond.”

RCTC says due to students choosing to focus on their academics and a returning player not being medically cleared to compete, the school decided it was in the best interest of the student-athletes to not play this season.

