Women voters help elect Harris to office

ROCHESTER, Minn- It's been 100 years since women were given the right to vote.

This weekend Kamala Harris made history. On Saturday, she became America's first female, first black, and first South Asian Vice President-Elect. She went on to thank women voters, especially black women. Callahan says this is a huge moment.

While women have been voting since 1920, Callahan says voter suppression has kept many non-white voters from casting a ballot.

Saying women of color might be a new coalition that could change the trajectory of our nation.

"Whenever a group comes forward like that and takes a real role in an election, it gives them the right to set the agenda,” said Callahan. “They have a greater opportunity to stay that this is the issue that we want you to look at. These groups can be heard in a new way not only in the election both but when these legislative bodies meet."