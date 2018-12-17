Women, including teacher, plead not guilty to Worth Co. drug crimes

NORTHWOOD, Three women, including a school teacher, facing drug charges in Worth County are pleading not guilty.

Taylor Kelli Pohar, Joya Leanne Salzkorn, and Sara Marie Fenske were arrested after Worth County sheriff’s deputies searched a home in the 900 block of 3rd Avenue N on November 17. Deputies say the found methamphetamine, marijuana, prescription pills, a handgun, and drug paraphernalia.

Pohar, 22 of Northwood, is charged with possession of meth-3rd of subsequent offense, possession of a firearm as a felon, and possession of marijuana-3rd of subsequent offense. Her trial is set to begin on February 20. 2019.

Salzkorn, 23 of Hartley, is charged with possession of meth, possession of marijuana, and illegal possession of prescription drugs. Fenseke, 27 of Northwood and a teacher at Northwood-Kensett, is charged with possession of meth-2nd offense and possession of marijuana-2nd offense. Their trials are scheduled to start on January 23, 2019.

Fenske resigned from the Northwood-Kensett school district after charges were filed against her.