Women in skilled trades share their journey

ROCHESTER, Minn- While women have made great strides in the workforce there are still some underrepresented industries. Sunday the History Center of Olmsted County hosted an event called "Building the Way."

Four women took center stage to talk about their experience working in male-dominated fields. Their goal is to open up a conversation about women in the workforce and how to expand to more nontraditional roles.

Cheri Spading works as a sheet metal union worker.

"I'm currently the only female balancer that we have found in Minnesota," Spading said.

The job market that pushed her into the position. This strong woman works with a small group of men. She wants to be seen as equal to her coworkers -but admits men and women can share differences.

"We look at things differently,” Spading said. “Men tend to get in there and they just jump in and go. Women we tend to like to step back and look at the big picture."

Those differences allow them to work well together.

"They keep me in check because some times I can get to detail-oriented and sometimes I keep them in check because I'm like let's look at this."

Catherine Rose Smith is a carpenter with 20 years under her belt. She's slowly starting to see more women join her field

and says women bring a lot to the table in roles like hers.

"Women are very detail-oriented,” Smith said. “My mind I think its patterns. if I can see how the pattern goes I can get it done faster."

Both Spading and Smith say they're well respected in their environments but still, women have a long way to go when it comes to being equal in the workforce.