Women in Rochester discuss post-election wins and losses

Posted: Nov. 15, 2018 11:04 PM
Posted By: Isabella Basco

It was a record-breaking year for women in politics: 117 women were voted into office this November. It is also a historic time in Rochester -- the city elected its first female mayor. Women came together to discuss their wins and losses at a meeting for a grassroots organization to get women involved in politics called "Women on the Move."

Heather Holmes and Kim Norton were in attendance. Heather lost her election in City Council but does not plan on letting that stop her.

"Conversations are already happening with individuals in my circle and we'll see what the future brings," Holmes said.

Holmes believes the "Year of the Woman" will shape how more women view running for office.

"I think what we are seeing is a tide that's turning because our gender split is 50/50," Holmes said.

Mayor-Elect Kim Norton did research on Gender Studies for her Masters degree and will use her knowledge to ensure men and women attain full equality.

"I'll work with them to make sure there's a fair and equitable process so men and women with different cultures and backgrounds have an opportunity to get hired."

