Women from Spring Valley and Stewartville hurt in roundabout accident

ZUMBROTA, Minn. – A roundabout accident in Goodhue County injures two people.

It happened around 2 pm at the Highway 52/Highway 58 interchange at the south edge of Zumbrota.

The Minnesota State Patrol says Brenda Marie Petru, 48 of Spring Valley, was southbound on Highway 52 and lost control trying to exit to Highway 58, going over the roundabout.

Petru and a passenger, Tonja Sue Odegaard, 55 of Stewartville, both suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to St. Marys Hospital in Rochester for treatment.

Zumbrota Police and Ambulance and the Minnesota Department of Transportation assisted with this crash.