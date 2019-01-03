Woman working for cleaning service accused of stealing gold, silver and diamonds from Mason City home

MASON CITY, Iowa - A woman working for a cleaning service is accused of stealing thousands of dollars’ worth of jewelry from a home.

Kelly Frein, 59, is facing a first-degree theft charge (more than $10,000) and is being held in the Cerro Gordo County Jail on $10,000 bond.

Frein is accused of stealing items, including gold, silver and diamonds, from a Mason City residence while cleaning the home from July 1 to Aug. 15 of 2018, according to court documents.

Police say Frein was found in possession of multiple jewelry items belonging to the victim and admitted to taking the items during a police interview.