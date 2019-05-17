Iowa woman whose infant drowned in bathtub is sent to prison

GUTHRIE CENTER, Iowa (AP) — A central Iowa woman whose 11-month-old son drowned in a bathtub has been sent to prison.
Guthrie County District Court records say 25-year-old Seaira Briceno was sentenced Monday to 15 years. She'd pleaded guilty to child endangerment and manslaughter. Those sentences are to be served after her sentences for drunken driving and two counts of child endangerment in Marshall County.
The Guthrie County Sheriff's Office says Briceno's baby drowned Aug. 10 when she left him and his 2-year-old brother in the tub at their Bagley home. Briceno told investigators she left the boys for about five minutes, but deputies believe the children were left alone longer.
- Iowa mother charged in August drowning of baby in bathtub
- Mom says she found infant son unresponsive in bathtub in Iowa
