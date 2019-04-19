Clear
Woman who hit a snow plow pleads guilty to DWI

Police say she also hit a parked car.

Posted: Apr. 19, 2019 3:23 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A woman who crashed into a city snow plow is pleading guilty to drunk driving.

Shampaign Ciera Askew-Drain, 23 of Rochester, was arrested on March 2 after Rochester police say she hit the plow just before 2:30 am, then drove down the wrong side of the road and hit a parked car. Police say Askew-Drain then got out of vehicle and began walking before being taken into custody.

She pleaded guilty Friday to DWI and was sentenced to 88 days of electronic home monitoring and three years of supervised probation. Askew-Drain must also pay $1,000 in restitution and either pay a $500 fine or do 50 hours of community work service.

