Woman wanted in SE Minnesota after fleeing police

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Authorities in southeastern Minnesota are looking for a 44-year-old female who fled from deputies and has multiple warrants out for her arrest.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office spotted a vehicle with a suspicious object hanging from a windshield on Friday night at 19th St. and 1st Ave. SE.

When a deputy conducted a traffic stop, 44-year-old Cami Fuchs refused to get out of the vehicle and a pursuit ensued.

The pursuit lasted more than one mile before deputies stopped.

Fuchs is facing charges of fleeing in a motor vehicle, driving after cancellation and many traffic violations.