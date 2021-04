OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - A wanted woman was taken into custody Wednesday after she attempted to run from the police.

Cassandra Jessel, 22, was arrested in the area of Clements Chevrolet. She had active warrants for third-degree burglary and simply robbery.

Jessel tried to run from deputies before she was taken into custody. She then said that she swallowed a controlled substance and was taken to receive medical treatment.

She is facing additional charges for obstruction and fleeing on foot.