Woman wanted after southeast Iowa shooting

OTTUMWA, Iowa – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman wanted in connection with a weekend shooting in southeast Iowa.

The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office says it is trying to find Danielle Deann Lasley-Eakins, 40 of Agency. She is described as 5’5’’, 180 pounds, blonde hair, hazel eyes, and armed and extremely dangerous. She is being sought in connection with the shooting of a man early Sunday morning.

The man arrived at the Ottumwa Regional Health Care Emergency Room with a gunshot wound and the Wapello County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation led to the search of a home in Agency and their interest in Lasley-Eakins. The identity of the man is not being released.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Danielle Lasley-Eakins is asked to call 641-684-4350 or contact local law enforcement.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting with this matter.