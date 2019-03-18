Clear
SEVERE WX: Flood Warning View Alerts
CLOSINGS: View Closings

Woman wanted after southeast Iowa shooting

Danielle Lasley-Eakins Danielle Lasley-Eakins

Law enforcement describes her as 'armed and dangerous.'

Posted: Mar. 18, 2019 8:12 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

OTTUMWA, Iowa – Authorities are asking for the public’s help in finding a woman wanted in connection with a weekend shooting in southeast Iowa.

The Wapello County Sheriff’s Office says it is trying to find Danielle Deann Lasley-Eakins, 40 of Agency. She is described as 5’5’’, 180 pounds, blonde hair, hazel eyes, and armed and extremely dangerous. She is being sought in connection with the shooting of a man early Sunday morning.

The man arrived at the Ottumwa Regional Health Care Emergency Room with a gunshot wound and the Wapello County Sheriff’s Office says the investigation led to the search of a home in Agency and their interest in Lasley-Eakins. The identity of the man is not being released.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of Danielle Lasley-Eakins is asked to call 641-684-4350 or contact local law enforcement.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation is assisting with this matter.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 26°
Albert Lea
Clear
32° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 32°
Austin
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 27°
Feels Like: 34°
Charles City
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 41° Lo: 26°
Feels Like: 30°
Rochester
Clear
30° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 24°
Feels Like: 22°
Tracking warmer weather by the end of the week!
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Hands free driving in Minnesota

Image

Next Week's Work Week

Image

Community Child Care Forum

Image

Working to fix pot holes

Image

Bridge Coming to Trail

Image

New dog parks to be developed

Image

Meals on Wheels kicks off 'Week of Champions'

Image

Flood cleanup kits available

Image

Shoe Away Hunger

Image

Busy urgent care centers

Community Events