Off-duty firefighter helps pull woman from burning vehicle in Mason City

Off-duty firefighter pulls her away from burning vehicle.

Posted: Jan 29, 2020 5:00 PM
Updated: Jan 29, 2020 5:21 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – An off-duty firefighter intervened when a woman’s car catches on fire.

It happened just before 3 pm Wednesday in East Park. Authorities say a woman was driving around an unplowed area of the park near the deer pens when her car overheated and ignited.

The woman reportedly tried to use snow to put out the flames.

An off-duty firefighters says he noticed what was going on and found the woman exhausted and sitting next to her car. The firefighter says he pulled the woman away from the still burning vehicle.

Authorities say the woman was carried to the ambulance but she refused to be taken to the hospital.

