Woman transferred from prison to face another prosecution in Cerro Gordo County

MASON CITY, Iowa – A repeat offender is back in the Cerro Gordo County Jail again.

Jennifer Mae Filbrandt, 36 of Mason City, is accused of a controlled substance violation. Authorities say they searched her home on September 25, 2019, and found about 5.5 grams of methamphetamine along with several empty plastic bags.

This criminal charge wasn’t filed until November 17, 2020, and Filbrandt wasn’t booked into the county jail until Sunday night after being transferred from the Iowa Correctional Institute for Women in Mitchellville. Filbrandt was there for violating her parole on 2016 convictions on drug and burglary charges in Cerro Gordo County. Court records say Filbrandt has two other previous convictions on felony cases in the county.

She’s being held on $10,000 bond.