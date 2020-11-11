Woman to stand trial over a fuss at the Freeborn County Law Enforcement Center

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A trial date is set for a woman accused of starting an intoxicated disturbance.

Athena Alizabeth Berg, 27 of Albert Lea, is charged with 3rd degree drug possession, DWI, unlawful possession of a hypodermic syringe, and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Berg was arrested after an incident on January 14 at the Freeborn County Law Enforcement Center. Authorities say Berg started a disturbance while apparently intoxicated and when she was stopped driving away, officers say methamphetamine and other drug items were found in Berg’s vehicle.

Her trial is scheduled to begin on March 2, 2021.

Berg previously pleaded guilty to 1st degree burglary and was sentenced to 63 days in jail and five years of supervised probation. Law enforcement says Berg entered someone else’s home on December 27, 2018, and attacked another woman.