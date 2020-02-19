Woman to stand trial for burglary and drugs in Freeborn County

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – An Albert Lea woman is now set to stand trial twice.

Athena Alizabeth Berg, 27, was charged with 1st degree burglary for an incident on December 27, 2018 in Albert Lea. Authorities say Berg entered a home and attacked another woman, grabbing the victim by the hair and pulled her over the back of the couch. Court documents state Berg was screaming “stay the *expletive* away from by boyfriend” during the assault.

Berg was then charged with 3rd degree drug possession, DWI, unlawful possession of a hypodermic needle, and possession of drug paraphernalia for an incident on January 14 that began at the Freeborn County law enforcement center. Deputies say Berg was “causing issues” in the jail visitation area and appeared intoxicated.

A deputy says Berg left, went back to her vehicle, and was going to start it when the deputy asked to Berg to stop and exit the vehicle. The deputy says he was concerned that Berg was safe to drive and conducted several field sobriety tests, which Berg failed.

A K9 dog the indicated the presence of drugs in Berg’s vehicle and court documents say a search found 13.3 grams of methamphetamine, five syringes, a piece of tin foil, a pack of matches, a cotton swab, and 11 small baggies.

Berg is scheduled to stand trial starting April 7 for the burglary charge and starting July 21 for the drug charges.