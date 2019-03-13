Clear
Woman to stand trial for 800 grams of marijuana

Brooke Anthony Brooke Anthony

She was arrested after a search of her Mason City home.

Posted: Mar. 13, 2019 1:05 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman accused of having more than 800 grams of marijuana in her home is pleading not guilty.

Brooke Loren Anthony, 22 of Mason City, was arrested about a month after law enforcement searched her home on January 10 and claimed it found the marijuana, along with drug packaging and a digital scale.

Anthony is charged with a controlled substance violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to use a drug tax stamp. Her trial is set to start on May 7.

