Woman to stand trial for 800 grams of marijuana

MASON CITY, Iowa – A woman accused of having more than 800 grams of marijuana in her home is pleading not guilty.
Brooke Loren Anthony, 22 of Mason City, was arrested about a month after law enforcement searched her home on January 10 and claimed it found the marijuana, along with drug packaging and a digital scale.
Anthony is charged with a controlled substance violation, possession of drug paraphernalia, and failure to use a drug tax stamp. Her trial is set to start on May 7.
