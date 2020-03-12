ROCHESTER, Minn. – A plea deal is reached for one of three people arrested for a Rochester murder.
Kielah Shanae Parsons, 35 of Rochester, entered an Alford plea Thursday to one count of aiding an offender-accomplice after the fact. No sentencing date has been set. An Alford plea means that Parsons isn’t admitting guilt but concedes she could be convicted at trial and will accept sentencing.
Authorities say Parsons joined with Malcolm Jammal Woods and Darien Klindworth-Woods in the shooting death of Brandon Arndt on September 10, 2018.
Malcolm Woods
Darien Klindworth-Woods
Woods was convicted February 6 of 1st and 2nd degree murder and possession of a firearm after being found guilty of a crime of violence. He was immediately sentenced to life in prison without chance of parole.
Klindworth-Woods has pleaded not guilty to 1st and 2nd degree murder. Court records say his trial is still set to begin on June 2.
Related Content
- Woman takes plea deal in fatal Rochester shooting
- Rochester woman takes plea deal for stalking
- Rochester mail thief takes a plea deal
- Rochester man takes robbery plea deal
- Rochester woman takes plea deal in federal tax case
- Plea deal in Rochester burglary
- Former 'Bachelor' star takes plea deal in fatal crash
- Rochester man takes plea deal for two crimes
- Rochester man takes plea deal after being repeatedly tased
- Rochester man takes plea deal for assaulting police