Woman takes plea deal in fatal Rochester shooting

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A plea deal is reached for one of three people arrested for a Rochester murder.

Kielah Shanae Parsons, 35 of Rochester, entered an Alford plea Thursday to one count of aiding an offender-accomplice after the fact. No sentencing date has been set. An Alford plea means that Parsons isn’t admitting guilt but concedes she could be convicted at trial and will accept sentencing.

Authorities say Parsons joined with Malcolm Jammal Woods and Darien Klindworth-Woods in the shooting death of Brandon Arndt on September 10, 2018.



Woods was convicted February 6 of 1st and 2nd degree murder and possession of a firearm after being found guilty of a crime of violence. He was immediately sentenced to life in prison without chance of parole.

Klindworth-Woods has pleaded not guilty to 1st and 2nd degree murder. Court records say his trial is still set to begin on June 2.