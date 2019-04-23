Clear
Woman suing over husband's deadly fall at Mason City Country Club

Man died after falling off the back of a golf cart.

Posted: Apr. 23, 2019 1:01 PM
Updated: Apr. 23, 2019 1:36 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A lawsuit has been filed over a fatal fall at the Mason City Country Club.

Derrick Berhow, 34 of Belmond, was killed after he fell off the back of a golf cart in the County Club’s parking lot on August 23, 2018, and hit his head. His wife, Mandy Berhow, is now suing Mason City Country Club, Culver Hahn Electric Supply, and Keith A. Halfwassen of Jewell.

Mandy Berhow says her husband was attending a golf event sponsored by Culver Hahn, also known as Consolidated Electrical Distributors, where alcohol was served. Her lawsuit claims that Halfwassen consumed alcohol at the event and then allowed Derrick Berhow to stand on the back of a golf cart Halfwassen was driving. The lawsuit states that after Derrick Berhow fell off and died, a blood alcohol test showed Halfwassen was intoxicated at the time.

Mandy Berhow is arguing that Mason City Country Club and Culver Hahn Electric Supply are responsible for Halfwassen becoming intoxicated and that led to her husband’s death. All three defendants have filed responses to the lawsuit denying any responsibility.

A trial is scheduled to begin on August 4 in Cerro Gordo County District Court.

