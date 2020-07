ZUMBRO FALLS, Minn. – The Wabasha County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a fatal shooting.

Deputies were called to a location in rural Zumbro Falls at around 10:50 pm Saturday. They found an unresponsive 34-year-old female with a gunshot wound. The Sheriff’s Office says efforts to revive her were unsuccessful.

The Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension has been called in to assist with the investigation. No arrests have been made.