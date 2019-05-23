Woman shot by Minneapolis cop sounds breathless in 911 calls

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — A woman who was fatally shot by a Minneapolis police officer in July 2017 was breathless and sounded concerned when she called 911 minutes before she was killed.

Audio recordings of Justine Ruszczyk Damond's two 911 calls were made public Thursday, as a judge began granting access to the exhibits shown in the recent trial of Mohamed Noor.

Noor was convicted of murder .

Damond, a dual citizen of the U.S. and Australia, had called 911 to report a possible sexual assault behind her home. In the first call, she says a woman sounds distressed and she thought she heard the word "help." Damond called back eight minutes later to ensure police had the right address. She was told officers were on the way.

Audio from the calls was published online by Minnesota Public Radio News .