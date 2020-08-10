Woman shot at Mason City's East Park, suspect sought by police

MASON CITY, Iowa – A female was shot at East Park early Monday morning and police are searching for a suspect.

It happened at 1:52 a.m. at East Park when a female was shot in the leg. The victim was taken to MercyOne for non-life-threatening injuries.

A handgun was recovered at the scene, and police believe the shooting occurred inside a vehicle.

Police are searching for Donovan Ward, who is wanted for willful injury.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 641-421-3636.