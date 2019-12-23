OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Two women suffered serious injuries after a three-vehicle crash over the weekend.
The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said it happened Saturday at 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of 60th Ave. SW and County Rd. 34 in Salem Township.
Preston Gray, 20, of Mazeppa, was going northbound when he went through a stop sign at 55 miles per hour. His passenger, 57-year-old Susan Gray, suffered injuries in the crash. Gray hit a vehicle driven by 49-year-old Darren McGaffey, of Byron.
Katrina McGaffey, 47, was a passenger in a vehicle and also suffered serious injuries.
The cars hit a third car that was parked driven by 67-year-old Larry Vukov, of Rochester.
Vukov suffered minor injuries.
Preston Gray was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign and careless driving.
Related Content
- 2 seriously injured in 3-vehicle Olmsted County crash
- Two injured in Olmsted County crash
- Four injured in Olmsted County crash
- Woman injured in Olmsted County crash
- Olmsted County rollover injures two
- One person injured in Olmsted Co. crash
- 2 injured after Thursday crash in Olmsted County
- Two Rochester people injured in Olmsted County crash
- Semi/SUV crash in eastern Olmsted County injures one
- 1 injured after 2-vehicle crash Tuesday in Olmsted County