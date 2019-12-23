Clear
BREAKING NEWS Boy, 12, has died after vehicle vs. buggy crash in SE Minnesota Full Story

2 seriously injured in 3-vehicle Olmsted County crash

Two women suffered serious injuries after a three-vehicle crash over the weekend.

Posted: Dec 23, 2019 9:46 AM
Updated: Dec 23, 2019 10:02 AM

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Two women suffered serious injuries after a three-vehicle crash over the weekend.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said it happened Saturday at 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of 60th Ave. SW and County Rd. 34 in Salem Township.

Preston Gray, 20, of Mazeppa, was going northbound when he went through a stop sign at 55 miles per hour. His passenger, 57-year-old Susan Gray, suffered injuries in the crash. Gray hit a vehicle driven by 49-year-old Darren McGaffey, of Byron.

Katrina McGaffey, 47, was a passenger in a vehicle and also suffered serious injuries.

The cars hit a third car that was parked driven by 67-year-old Larry Vukov, of Rochester.

Vukov suffered minor injuries.

Preston Gray was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign and careless driving.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Mason City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 42° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 32°
Albert Lea
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 30°
Austin
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 40° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 37°
Charles City
Clear
37° wxIcon
Hi: 43° Lo: 31°
Feels Like: 37°
Rochester
Clear
34° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 30°
Feels Like: 27°
A Brown Christmas is on the way
KIMT Radar
KIMT Eye in the sky

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Speed limit changing for part of highway 14

Image

Rochester Church to host "Blue Christmas" service

Image

Sara's Daybreak Forecast - Monday

Image

Cheaper gas prices expected for holiday

Image

Hanukkah celebration in Rochester

Image

Weather Sean 12/22

Image

Learning how to cope with grief during the holidays

Image

Survey provides new approach to homelessness

Image

Rochester mom hopes to erase school lunch debt

Image

All in the family; Albert Lea's Cole Glazier is making his own path

Community Events