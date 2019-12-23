2 seriously injured in 3-vehicle Olmsted County crash

OLMSTED COUNTY, Minn. - Two women suffered serious injuries after a three-vehicle crash over the weekend.

The Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office said it happened Saturday at 2:15 p.m. at the intersection of 60th Ave. SW and County Rd. 34 in Salem Township.

Preston Gray, 20, of Mazeppa, was going northbound when he went through a stop sign at 55 miles per hour. His passenger, 57-year-old Susan Gray, suffered injuries in the crash. Gray hit a vehicle driven by 49-year-old Darren McGaffey, of Byron.

Katrina McGaffey, 47, was a passenger in a vehicle and also suffered serious injuries.

The cars hit a third car that was parked driven by 67-year-old Larry Vukov, of Rochester.

Vukov suffered minor injuries.

Preston Gray was cited for failure to stop at a stop sign and careless driving.