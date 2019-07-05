Woman sentenced for stealing money from her mother

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – Stealing from her mother results in probation for a southern Minnesota woman.

Dolores Tritle, 54 of Owatonna, was sentenced Friday to two years of probation, five days of community service, and $398.35 in restitution. She pleaded guilty in April to one count of financial exploitation of a vulnerable adult.

Tritle was accused in September 2017 of withdrawing thousands of dollars from her mother’s account and failing to pay the bill for her mother’s care at the Good Samaritan Society nursing facility. Court documents state Tritle had power of attorney for her mother, who requires 24-hour care.

As part of her sentence, Tritle must also have no contact with vulnerable adults.