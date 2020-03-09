Clear
Woman sentenced for stealing from Howard County aluminum manufacturer

Jordan Nehl
Jordan Nehl

Must replay over $10,000 taken.

Posted: Mar 9, 2020 3:43 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

CRESCO, Iowa – A former employee of Alum-Line is sentenced for stealing from the business.

Jordan Nichole Nehlo, 30 of Oelwein, was arrested in May 2019 and accused of stealing cash from the business and using a company account to order items for her personal use. Investigators say these thefts occurred between October 22 and December 14 of 2018.

Nehl pleaded guilty to 1st degree theft. She was sentenced Monday to two to five years of supervised probation. Nehl must also pay $11,302.54 in restitution to Alum-Line, a Cresco business that manufactures aluminum trailers and other products.

