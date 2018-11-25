Woman sentenced for smashing into law enforcement

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Clear Lake woman is sentenced after drunkenly crashing into a Cerro Gordo County sheriff’s patrol car.
Stacey Irene Lester, 44, pleaded guilty to OWI-1st offense. Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy had made a traffic stop in Clear Lake at around 12:30 am on October 27 when Lester crashed her vehicle into the deputy’s patrol car. Lester reportedly tried to drive away but was caught within a few blocks.
No one was injured in the crash.
Lester has been ordered to spend two days in jail and must pay a $1,250 fine.
