Woman sentenced for smashing into law enforcement

Pleaded guilty to OWI.

Posted: Nov. 25, 2018 1:30 PM
Posted By: Mike Bunge

MASON CITY, Iowa – A Clear Lake woman is sentenced after drunkenly crashing into a Cerro Gordo County sheriff’s patrol car.

Stacey Irene Lester, 44, pleaded guilty to OWI-1st offense. Authorities say a sheriff’s deputy had made a traffic stop in Clear Lake at around 12:30 am on October 27 when Lester crashed her vehicle into the deputy’s patrol car. Lester reportedly tried to drive away but was caught within a few blocks.

No one was injured in the crash.

Lester has been ordered to spend two days in jail and must pay a $1,250 fine.

