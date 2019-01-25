Woman sentenced for leaving her mother bloody

ALBERT LEA, Minn. – A daughter pleads guilty to attacking her mother.

Caitlin Anne Nesje, 28 of Albert Lea, was arrested in July 2018 after her mother reported a domestic assault. Police who spoke with the victim say she had a bloody nose, blood spread across her face and dripping down onto her shirt, and a large bite mark on her left forarm.

The woman told officers Nesje was yelling and waving a knife around and when the woman tried to walk away, Nesje grabbed her, hit her in the face, dragged her down the stairs, and bit her.

Nesje was charged with 2nd degree assault with a dangerous weapon but wound up pleading guilty to misdemeanor domestic assault.

She was sentenced to 90 days in the Freeborn County Jail with credit for 65 days served.