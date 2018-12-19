Woman sentenced for keeping drug items near a child

ROCHESTER, Minn. – A Pine Island woman gets probation for having methamphetamine near her child.
Carrie Lynn Friese, 36 was found guilty by a jury of 5th degree drug possession, storage of meth paraphernalia in the presence of a child, and child endangerment. She was arrested on October 19, 2017, after Rochester police say they found meth in her purse, which was near Friese’s nine-year-old child.
On Wednesday, she was sentenced to five years of supervised probation and 100 hours of community work service.
