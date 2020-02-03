Woman sentenced for hitting a man with her car in Austin

AUSTIN, Minn. – A woman pleads guilty to hitting a man with her car after a massive brawl.

Keyoeonya Deshay Garrett, 20 of Mankato, was charged in May 2018 with one felony and four misdemeanors after Austin police say she hit a man with her car while making a u-turn. That happened in the aftermath of a fight involving up to 20 people that began at the Sterling Shopping Center and ended in Galloway Park.

The victim lives hear the park and stepped out of his home around 10:30 pm to see what was causing the disturbance when he was struck by Garrett’s car.

Garrett pleaded guilty Monday to criminal vehicular operation. She’s been given one year of supervised probation and must pay a $300 fine.