Woman sentenced for harboring a Clear Lake runaway

MASON CITY, Iowa – The final sentence is handed down in the case of a North Iowa runaway.

Megan Marie Carlyle, 34 of Mason City, was given a deferred judgment Monday and ordered to spend two years on supervised probation. If she successfully completes that probation, this conviction will be removed from her record.

Carlyle pleaded guilty to harboring a runaway. Authorities say she, Leroy David Lomholt, and Eric Jon Anderson all helped shelter a 16-year-old Clear Lake girl who went missing for several days in Febraury 2020.

Lomholt also pleaded guilty to harboring a runaway and was sentenced to seven days in jail and two years of supervised probation.

Charges against Anderson for the February incident were dropped after he pleaded guilty to a different charge of harboring a runaway child. Court documents state that Anderson paid a taxi to drive the child to his home on March 31, where Anderson then hid the child inside a box in his garage to prevent law enforcement from finding the child during a search.

Anderson pleaded guilty for that and was sentenced to two years in prison.